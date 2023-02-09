News you can trust since 1952
Latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire courts

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottinghamshire courts so far this month.

By Tim Cunningham
2 hours ago

Offences range from cannabis production and theft to arson and serious wounding.

Dean Holm, aged 33, of Burton Road, Gedling, pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for three years.

Photo: Mansfield Chad

Jovan Mullins, 28, of Durnford Street, New Basford, was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison after earlier pleading guilty to possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Photo: Mansfield Chad

Reuben Commons, 25, Commons, of Ulgham Close, Arnold, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm and aggravated vehicle taking and property damage. He was jailed for a total of 32 months and also ordered to pay £187 to the victim.

Photo: Mansfield Chad

Thomas Payne, aged 26, of Birkland Street, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to affray and was jailed for 16 months.

Photo: Mansfield Chad

