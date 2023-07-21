News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court between June 8 and 13.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:16 BST- 2 min read

Ricky Cross, aged 30, of Charlesworth Court, Mansfield Woodhouse: Admitted thefts while subject to two court orders. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with a six-month drug rehabilitation order and 12 rehabilitation days, and was ordered to pay £87 compensation, £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Theo Hopkins-Clark, 20, of Willoughby Court, Mansfield: Admitted possessing a knife in a public place. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for six months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daniel Amatt, 32, of Walesby Court, Mansfield: Admitted failure to surrender to police/court bail at the appointed time and being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mansfield Magistrates CourtMansfield Magistrates Court
Mansfield Magistrates Court
Most Popular

Curtis Crook, 25, of Mansfield Road, Warsop, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

Kristian Tucker, 44, of Winkburn Road, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Joshua Cheston, 29, of Coopers Rise, Rainworth: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 40 months, fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nicole Kelly, 21, of Northwood Avenue, Sutton: Admitted possession of a controlled drug of class A, heroin. She was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Mark Underwood, 44, of Welbeck Street, Sutton: Admitted possession of a controlled drug of class A, heroin. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Christopher Markham-Jackson, 26, of Mapplewells Road, Sutton: Admitted possession of a knife in a public place and possession of a controlled drug of class A, cocaine. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Read More
Ashfield Council leader appears in court to deny string of fraud charges

Here are some of the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jordan Dunn, aged 30, of Larchdale Close, South Normanton: Convicted of speeding. He was fined £80, ordered to pay £90 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Glenn Smith, 29, of Hardwick Street, Tibshelf: Convicted of speeding. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Sivakumar Thambiah, 51, of Church Street, South Normanton: Convicted of speeding. He was fined £461, ordered to pay £110 costs and a £184 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.