Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Ricky Cross, aged 30, of Charlesworth Court, Mansfield Woodhouse: Admitted thefts while subject to two court orders. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with a six-month drug rehabilitation order and 12 rehabilitation days, and was ordered to pay £87 compensation, £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Theo Hopkins-Clark, 20, of Willoughby Court, Mansfield: Admitted possessing a knife in a public place. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for six months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Daniel Amatt, 32, of Walesby Court, Mansfield: Admitted failure to surrender to police/court bail at the appointed time and being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Curtis Crook, 25, of Mansfield Road, Warsop, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

Kristian Tucker, 44, of Winkburn Road, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Joshua Cheston, 29, of Coopers Rise, Rainworth: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 40 months, fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.

Nicole Kelly, 21, of Northwood Avenue, Sutton: Admitted possession of a controlled drug of class A, heroin. She was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Mark Underwood, 44, of Welbeck Street, Sutton: Admitted possession of a controlled drug of class A, heroin. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Christopher Markham-Jackson, 26, of Mapplewells Road, Sutton: Admitted possession of a knife in a public place and possession of a controlled drug of class A, cocaine. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Here are some of the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Jordan Dunn, aged 30, of Larchdale Close, South Normanton: Convicted of speeding. He was fined £80, ordered to pay £90 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Glenn Smith, 29, of Hardwick Street, Tibshelf: Convicted of speeding. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.