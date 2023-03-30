News you can trust since 1952
Two youths charged after heritage site damaged and police officers assaulted during incident

Two youths have been charged after a castle was damaged and two officers were attacked.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:16 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police's rural crime team has confirmed two juvenile males were charged following an incident at Bolsover Castle on December 18.

One youth was charged with criminal damage of more than £5,000 and assaulting a police officer, while the second was also charged with assaulting a constable.

The incident took place at Bolsover Castle
A crime team spokesman said: “During the incident, damage was caused to windows and flag stones at the castle, which is a Grade-I listed building and considered a heritage asset of the ‘highest significance’.

“Heritage crime is a team priority and is defined as ‘any offence which harms the value of England and Wales’ heritage assets and their settings to this and future generations – and includes all offences involving cultural property.’”

The pair are due to appear at court next month.