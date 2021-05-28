THEFT

Callum Raven, 30, of Mavis Avenue, Ravenshead, admitted theft and failing to surrender to court. On May 11 he received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £14 compensation.

MISCELLANEOUS

Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

Daniel Husband, 33, of Oakfield Avenue, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted breaching a non-molestation order. On May 12 he was jailed for 12 weeks because it was the third breach. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £128.

Michael Gilbert, 30, of Langton Court, Sutton, admitted breaching a supervision order, three counts of theft, possession of cannabis and using threatening words or behaviour. On May 12 he received a 48-week prison sentence, suspended for 48 weeks. He was ordered to pay £400 compensation and a £128 surcharge.

Ryan Revill, 25, of Cherry Grove, Warsop, admitted breaching a restraining order. On May 12 he received a 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. He must attend the building better relationships course. He was ordered to pay £120 costs and a £95 surcharge.

Mark Winfield, 40, of no fixed abode, admitted carrying a blade on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, on May 12. On May 13 he was jailed for 21 weeks and ordered to pay £20 compensation.

MOTORING

Aaron Snowdon, 32, of Radbourne Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted drink driving. A test revealed he had 83 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs. On May 12 he was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge. He was banned for 18 months, but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if it is completed before April 2022.

Thomas Welland, 32, of Moor Street, Mansfield, was convicted in his absence of driving while disqualified and without insurance, on two occasions. On May 12 he was committed to prison for a total of 24 weeks and was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge. He was banned for 27 months.

Jordan Starbuck, 19, of Spruce Grove, Kirkby, admitted drug driving, and driving without a licence or insurance. A test showed he had 10 mcgs of cannabis when the specified limit is 2 mcgs. On May 12 he was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and costs of £85. He was banned for 12 months.

Elliott Talbot, 42, of Cedar Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted drink driving. A test revealed he had 68 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs. On May 13 he was fined £150 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 12 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if it is completed before June 2022.

Dean Taylor, 27, of Albert Street, Mansfield, admitted driving while unfit through drugs and without insurance, and possession of cannabis. On May 14, he was fined £200, with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 12 months.

Mark Rands, 31, of Vernon Road, Kirkby, admitted drink driving. A test revealed he had 91 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs. On May 14 he was fined £480, with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 24 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if it is completed before September 2022.

Sarah Thompson, 32, of Garibaldi Road, Forest Town, admitted drink driving. A test revealed she had 103 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs. On May 14 she received a three month curfew, with a £95 surcharge and £85 costs. She was banned for 24 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if it is completed before November 2022.

Kyle Marshall, 34, of Cropwell Court, Mansfield, admitted driving while unfit through drugs and possession of a Class C prescription drug, on September 17, last year. On May 15, he was fined £200 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for one year.

VIOLENCE

Gino Masciopinto, 24, of Forest Road, Ollerton, was convicted of assault and criminal damage. On May 13 he received a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. A 12-month community order with 10 days of rehabilitation was imposed, with compensation of £250, a £122 surcharge and costs of £620.

John Hall, 28, of Longstone Way, Mansfield, admitted assault on October 22. On May 13, he was fined £120, with £100 compensation, a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Massetti, 41, of Eakring Road, Bilsthorpe, admitted damaging a Chihuahua named Blue in Worksop, on August 17, 2019. On May 14 he received a 12 month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £1250 compensation.

Samantha Sum, 54, of North Avenue, Rainworth, admitted assaulting a police officer on February 4. On May 14 she received a six-month conditional discharge, with £50 compensation, £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.