Two men handed football banning orders after disorder after Nottingham Forest v Derby County match

Lewis Bowater, aged 29, of Belfield Road, Etwall, Derbyshire, admitted assault by beating after a Nottingham Forest supporter was punched in the jaw on Scarrington Road, West Bridgford, following the match on January 22.

Twenty-year-old James Burnett, of Woods Lane, Burton, Staffordshire, admitted using threatening or abusive behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence after throwing punches and kicks in the direction of police officers and horses on County Road, Nottingham.

At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Bowater was handed a five-year football banning order and ordered to carry out 60 hours of community service and pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Grabban, centre, scores for Nottingham Forest in the East Midlands derby match against Derby County on January 22, 2022.

Burnett was given a three-year football banning order, fined £400 and ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and £85 costs.

PC Simon Travell, of Nottinghamshire Police’s football policing unit, said: "We recognise the majority of fans attending the match, did so peacefully and without becoming involved in disorder.

"We welcome these banning orders and sentences and hope they act as a warning to anyone attending a football match in the future, who may be intent on causing disorder, that they will be dealt with robustly by police football units working together.

"We want to send a clear message to fans that any reckless, disorderly or criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and that we, as a police service, will actively seek banning orders where appropriate."

Forest won the Championship fixture 2-1.