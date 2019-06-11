Two men charged with kidnap in Mansfield

Two men have been charged after an alleged kidnap in Mansfield.

Owen Gamlin, 20, of no fixed address, and Steven Burgess, 24, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield, are due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court today.

An 18-year old man was said to have been kidnapped in Westfield Lane, Mansfield, at around 11.30pm last Tuesday.

As well as kidnap, Mr Gamlin has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and assault by beating in relation to the alleged incident. He has also been charged in connection with a robbery in Broomhill Lane, Mansfield, last Tuesday

A 20-year old man had been arrested in connection with the kidnap offence and subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.