Nottinghamshire on flood alert again today as 'heavy, prolonged' rain forecast

'Heavy, prolonged' rain could lead to flooding in Nottinghamshire today, according to weather forecasters.

The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' warning for rain in the county which is valid until 11.59pm.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "There is a chance that heavy, prolonged rainfall could lead to local flooding and disruption to transport.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."