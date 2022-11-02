The victim suffered a ‘single stab wound to the abdomen’ following a disturbance between two groups on Outram Street, Sutton, on Saturday, October 29, just before 11pm.

The victim was taken to hospital after being attacked in the doorway of the restaurant.

Police issued an appeal to trace three ‘older teenagers’ – two men and a woman – seen fleeing the scene.

Outram Street, Sutton.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were later arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Luke Winkworth, aged 20, of North Street, Sutton, has now been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.

The girl was released on conditional bail.

Winkworth appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court where the case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court next month. He was remanded in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third person has now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Lewis Crossland, aged 18, of Welbeck Street, Sutton, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article following the incident, as well as possession of a class B drug.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today, November 2, and also saw his case adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on December 6. He was also remanded in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We would really like to thank the public after we appealed for their help following this incident.

“Two men have now been charged. However, this still remains an active investigation and we continue to appeal for any witnesses who may have seen the assault or knows about what happened to please come forward.”