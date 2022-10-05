Two men charged after man attacked in own home by burglars who stole pet dog in Mansfield Woodhouse

The victim was left needing hospital treatment for cuts and bruises following the incident in Mansfield Woodhouse on Sunday, October 2, at about 3.10pm.

Nottinghamshire Police said two suspects forced their way into the property and threatened the victim, before stealing his American bully XL.

Officers arrived quickly and arrested one man and retrieved the pet, before reuniting the dog with the victim.

Two men were arrested.

A second man was arrested later in connection with the incident.

Two men have now appeared in court in connection with the incident.

Aaron Savoury, aged 35, and 37-year-old Vaughan, both of Mansfield Woodhouse, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Savoury is charged with aggravated burglary, attempted wounding with intent, threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place, threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of cannabis.

Vaughan is charged with aggravated burglary, attempted wounding with intent, threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

They pair were remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 8, 2022.

Detective Constable Christine Hewlett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “After some good work by our officers, we have now charged two suspects in connection with this incident, which was understandably very distressing for the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad