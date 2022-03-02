Two jailed after police raid Mansfield drugs farm - and find another across the street

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team forced their way into a property on Somersall Street on December 1, shortly after 7.30am.

Inside they found more than 120 mature cannabis plants with a street value of tens of thousands of pounds.

Somersall Street, Mansfield.

As they investigated, 38-year-old Klodjan Dogani was seen to run from the back door, but was chased and detained.

A further 100 mature cannabis plants were found inside.

Accomplice Admian Stani, aged 32, was detained at the scene.

The pair, both of no fixed abode, later admitted producing cannabis and were each jailed for eight months at at Nottingham Crown Court.

Koen Broers, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Tackling drug-related crime is a priority and we are constantly assessing intelligence to ensure drug criminals have nowhere to hide.

“In this instance, we carried out one intelligence-led raid and ended up with another when officers’ suspicions were aroused by a property over the road.

“I am aware some people see cannabis as ‘only a bit of weed’, but cultivation on this scale is often linked to very serious organised criminal gangs, who are often willing to use extreme violence in order to protect their investment.

“Industrial cannabis grows of this type are also extremely dangerous – especially when they are contained within terraced properties. The sheer amount of heat involved – almost always generated from an illegally bypassed electricity supply – poses a hugely increased fire risk to neighbouring properties.”

