Two in court after shots were fired in incident near Mansfield at the weekend

Officers were called to reports of a group allegedly fighting in Fox Street, Annesley, at 12.45am, where shots were heard.

A firearm and bullets were recovered by officers at the scene.

Louis Clark, aged 32, of Comet Drive, Eastwood, has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition in connection with the investigation.

Two men are due to appear in court

A second man, Scott Langley, aged 43, of Piper Close, Hucknall, has also been charged with actual bodily harm in connection with the incident. Both will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday 31 August).

A man believed to have been injured in the incident remains in hospital. His injuries are serious but not believed to be life altering.

Detective Inspector Mark Shaw, who has been leading the investigation for Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As a force we work hard to respond to and investigate any reports of firearms incidents swiftly and effectively. Incidents relating to guns are thankfully quite rare.”

A third person also arrested following the incident has been bailed with conditions.