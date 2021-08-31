Devastated Notts family working with police after dog killed in hit-and-run

Family pet George a Dachshund and Shihtzu cross tragically died after being hit by a car on July 25 between the hours of 12.30am and 1am.

The five-year-old was spooked after his family answered the door to a takeaway delivery and ran off out into the main road.

But at the same time, it is believed a car traveling at speed hit George causing him fatal injuries.

George was killed in a hit-and-run

It is alleged the vehicle involved did come to a stop as the owners collected the dog off the road but then proceeded to drive off.

Police are now appealing for any information about the incident or for anyone who may have seen it happen to come forward.

George’s family have been left heartbroken and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Owner Lucy Perrow, aged 43, of Loughborough Road, Bunny, Nottingham said: “This has broken mine and my husband Brad’s heart as George wasn’t just a pet he was part of our family and so loved.

“We are absolutely devastated to have lost a member of our family so if anybody knows anything about what happened I want to appeal for them to come forward.

“Our two daughters are absolutely distraught especially our four-year-old Lillie, as she’s never known life without George as we got him as a puppy just before she was born and he became such a big part of our older daughter Annabelle, 9, life.

“But because of this they are now missing him terribly and feel like part of our family is missing and will never be able to see him again.

“We are worried about speeding in this area and we are now concerned that a child could be hit by a car.

“George died just after my birthday which has made it even more heart-breaking to us as a family and if nothing else we just want his legacy to be that something has now been done to stop cars and lorries speeding along that stretch of road.

“It has broken all of our hearts and we’re all devastated.”

PC James Coupland, of Nottinghamshire Police’s dog section, said: “This is a tragic incident where a much-loved family dog has unfortunately been hit by a car and resulted in the dog’s death.

“The family have understandable been left distraught and we are going to do everything we can to try and find out what happened.

“We are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any CCTV to come forward.”

If anyone has any information or witnessed the incident please call 101 quoting incident number 163 of 12 August 2021.