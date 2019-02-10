Two charged with burglary and theft offences

A man and a woman have been charged with burglary and theft offences after officers stopped a vehicle in Sutton on Friday (February 8).

Amy Hayes, 32, of Goodall Crescent, Hucknall, is charged with two counts of burglary, one count of fraud by false representation and two counts of shop theft.

The burglary charges relate to two house burglaries in Bestwood Road, Hucknall, on January 28 2019.

Hayes was released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply.

She was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (February 11, 2019).

Mark Bentley, 42, of Main Street, Papplewick, is charged with two counts of shop theft, one count of making off without payment for fuel and one count of possession of a Class C drug.

He was recalled to prison and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Bentley was released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of a house burglary in Mansfield on November 3, 2018 and on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply.

A 63-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply, has been released under investigation.