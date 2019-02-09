Three potential drug dealers arrested in Sutton

Three potential drug dealers have been arrested after an unmarked police car pulled them over in Sutton.

Two men and a woman were arrested by officers, who stopped their vehicle on Coxmoor Road at about 6pm last night, February 9.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

The three occupants, two men aged 63 and 42, and a 32-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

The 42-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of burglary, in connection with a report of a house burglary in Mansfield on December 3, 2018.

The 32-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of burglary, in connection with reports of distraction burglaries recently committed in the Butler’s Hill area of Hucknall between January 26 and 28.

All three remain in police custody.