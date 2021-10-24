Two charged after burglars seen filling wheelie bin with haul after Mansfield raid
Two men have been charged after burglars were seen breaking into an empty property in Mansfield.
Police said two men were seen breaking into an unoccupied property on Bowling Street, Mansfield, on Tuesday, October 19 – and filling a wheelie bin with items from the raid.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were quickly on scene and a suspect was located in nearby Ratcliffe Gate.
After he was taken to custody, a search of a nearby address was carried out and a second suspect was also arrested.
Now two Mansfield men have been charged with burglary in connection with the incident.
John Shaw, aged 41, of Broxtowe Drive, and 47-year-old Simon Ward, of Dorchester Drive, are both due to appear before at magistrates’ court.
The arrests come as Nottinghamshire Police said burglaries in Mansfield have fallen to a record low.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 375 of October 19, 2021.