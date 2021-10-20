Burglaries in Mansfield fall to record low as dedicated policing operation pays off

Nottinghamshire Police said that in the six months to October 2021, a total of 96 residential burglary offences were recorded in Mansfield – ‘an annual reduction of 47.5 per cent and the lowest ever number for the same period since comparable figures were first compiled in 2003’.

The force said Mansfield ‘has traditionally suffered from a relatively high number of burglaries’, compared with the rest of Nottinghamshire, leading to the introduction of a burglary reduction plan two years ago.

The plan included targeted patrols on in the top 20 most burgled streets in the district, more police and more training for officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Nick Butler, Nottinghamshire Police's Mansfield district commander.

A dedicated burglary reduction officer has been appointed, while known prolific burglars have been handed criminal behaviour orders, banning them for things such as carrying common house-breaking tools, or standing on someone else’s driveway.

Distressing

Inspector Nick Butler, Mansfield district commander, said: “Burglary is a distressing and invasive crime that can have a long-lasting impact on the lives of victims.

“Several years ago, residential burglaries in Mansfield were at unacceptably high levels. Too many residents were falling victim – often to the same repeat offenders. In response we put in place a bold, but relatively simple plan to make life as difficult as possible for offenders.

“It is really pleasing to see that this approach has been working so effectively. Indeed, it is now clear there hasn’t been a worse time in recent memory to be a Mansfield-based burglar.”

The force said, in the year to April 2009 there were 2,925 domestic burglaries in Mansfield.

In the year to March 2020 there were just 760, while, after the introduction of the burglary plan, this number fell in the following year to 467 – and, police said, is on track to fall even further by the end of the current financial year.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, said: “This is a fantastic result and credit goes to the hardworking officers in Mansfield for their persistent approach to combat these despicable crimes.

“I hope these figures give some reassurance to the community that the relentless efforts being undertaken to protect them and their property is making a difference.”