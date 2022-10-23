News you can trust since 1952
Two arrested as man left with serious injuries after attack in Mansfield

Two men have been arrested after a man was found unconscious with head injuries in Mansfield town centre and taken to hospital.

By Ben McVay
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

The arrests come after officers were called to Church Street, Mansfield, at around 2.25pm yesterday (Saturday) following the discovery of an injured man.

The man was found unconscious and was taken to hospital with head injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two men - aged 31 and 41 - were arrested close to the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Officers were called to Church Street, Mansfield, at around 2.25pm yesterday

Both suspects remain in police custody.

Detectives investigating the incident are now looking to retrace the injured man’s footsteps to help establish exactly what happened.

The man is described as white with ginger hair, in his late 20s and around six feet tall.

Day of action targets anti-social behaviour and truancy on Mansfield estate

He was also wearing a brown top and a rucksack on the day of the incident, while he is known to drive a red Ford Focus.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who saw a man matching this description in Mansfield town centre between midday and 2.25pm yesterday to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are in the early stages of investigating this incident – which resulted in a man being found with serious injuries.

“We have arrested two suspects in connection with this incident but are still in the process of establishing what might have caused him to come to harm.

“With this in mind, we’re looking for anyone who saw this man in the early afternoon that day to please contact us as they could have important information that could assist us.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident 390 of 22 October 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”