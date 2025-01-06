Two arrested after Mansfield robbery report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating an attempted robbery in Mansfield have arrested a second suspect.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Jubilee Way North at around 6.25pm on Saturday January 4 when a woman was reported to have been targeted by suspects on a moped.

Two men, aged 46 and 19, have now been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and have been released on bail.

An investigation into what happened is continuing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “Officers have been working hard over the weekend to investigate this incident, which has caused significant local concern.

“We have now identified two suspects and are appealing for additional witnesses to come forward.”

Information can be reported by calling 101, quoting incident 425 of 4 January 2025, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.