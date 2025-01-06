Two arrested after Mansfield robbery report

By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Jan 2025, 15:25 GMT
Police investigating an attempted robbery in Mansfield have arrested a second suspect.

Officers were called to Jubilee Way North at around 6.25pm on Saturday January 4 when a woman was reported to have been targeted by suspects on a moped.

Two men, aged 46 and 19, have now been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and have been released on bail.

An investigation into what happened is continuing.

Image: Nottinghamshire Police.Image: Nottinghamshire Police.
Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “Officers have been working hard over the weekend to investigate this incident, which has caused significant local concern.

“We have now identified two suspects and are appealing for additional witnesses to come forward.”

Information can be reported by calling 101, quoting incident 425 of 4 January 2025, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

