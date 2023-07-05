Mansfield sex offender fined £150 for flouting judge’s order to register with police
Andrew Wycherley failed to report at the station on November 2, last year, as part of notification requirements under the Sex Offenders Act.
The offence put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence, for possessing child porn and extreme pornography, that was also imposed at Nottingham Crown Court, in November last year.
He was convicted of possessing 31 category A images, eight category B images, and 25 category C images, where category A is the most extreme, as well as 37 extreme images, between February 2009 and December 2020.
Wycherley, aged 46, of Fisher Lane, Mansfield, admitted breaching the court order.