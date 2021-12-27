Two arrested after man was hit with glass bottle on Boxing Day in Mansfield

An argument was reportedly taking place when police were called to the disturbance in Glossop Avenue, Mansfield, at 10.10pm on Sunday December 26.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man with injuries to his head – he was taken to hospital to have his injuries assessed, but they are not thought to be life threatening or altering.

Shortly after, a 38-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident, and the pair remain in custody.

The incident happened just after 10pm on Boxing Day

Detective Sergeant Charlotte Henson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Police swiftly attended after people nearby reported hearing a disturbance.

“A man was left injured after these reported violent actions, but is thankfully on his way to recovering fully.

"Two people were also taken into custody.

“Such behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and officers remain in the area to conduct enquiries and offer reassurance to residents.

"We would also stress that we believe those suspected of being involved are known to each other, and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 519 of 26 December 2021.”

Alternatively, anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can also do so by contacting the independent UK charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by going online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org and filling out a form.

