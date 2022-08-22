Two arrested after Huthwaite street assault

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the victim needed hospital treatment for facial injuries following the assault today, Monday, August 22, at about 2.45am.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to Mill Close, Huthwaite, following reports a man had been assaulted with a metal object.

“After acting on intelligence, officers attended an address in Shirland, Derbyshire, soon afterwards where they detained two suspects.”

Mill Close, Huthwaite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cannabis was seized and a hammer found after a car parked outside the house was searched.

Two men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Both remain in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault that could’ve quite easily left a man with extremely serious injuries.

“Nottinghamshire Police condemn all acts of violent behaviour and will never tolerate crimes of this nature taking place in our communities.

“After acting on intelligence, our officers managed to arrest two suspects and are still carrying out further enquiries to establish exactly what happened.”