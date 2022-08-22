Two arrested after Huthwaite street assault
Two people have been arrested after a man was assaulted with a ‘metal object’ in Huthwaite.
Police said the victim needed hospital treatment for facial injuries following the assault today, Monday, August 22, at about 2.45am.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to Mill Close, Huthwaite, following reports a man had been assaulted with a metal object.
“After acting on intelligence, officers attended an address in Shirland, Derbyshire, soon afterwards where they detained two suspects.”
Cannabis was seized and a hammer found after a car parked outside the house was searched.
Two men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
Both remain in police custody.
Read More
Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault that could’ve quite easily left a man with extremely serious injuries.
“Nottinghamshire Police condemn all acts of violent behaviour and will never tolerate crimes of this nature taking place in our communities.
“After acting on intelligence, our officers managed to arrest two suspects and are still carrying out further enquiries to establish exactly what happened.”
Anyone with information, or CCTV footage, which could help police is asked to call 101, quoting incident 79 of August 22, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.