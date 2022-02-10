Two arrested after drugs and cash found in car in affluent Notts village near Mansfield

Officers stopped and spoke to two men with a car on Ricket Lane, Ravenshead, on Sunday, February 6, just after 6pm, after responding to reports of a separate incident.

After searching the vehicle, officers found drugs and a large amount of cash inside the footwell of the passenger seat.

Two men, aged 19 and 24, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs and acquire, use or possess criminal property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricket Lane, Ravenshead.

They have both since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Sergeant Neil Langham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were quick to attend reports of a separate incident and, thanks to a good eye for suspicious activity, located and arrested two suspects.

“Our investigation is ongoing, but we urge anyone who may have any information to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 563 of February 6, 2022.