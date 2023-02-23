Argash Taza was pulled over at a police drink-drive checkpoint on Chesterfield Road North, on February 3, at 8.30pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Nicole Baugham, prosecuting, said he had not been drinking, but checks showed he was banned in April and August last year, under the totting-up rule, and cannot drive until April.

Taza, aged 27, of Essex Avenue, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, admitted driving without insurance and while disqualified.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said Taza was disqualified in his absence because the correspondence about the court hearings went to an old address.

"He didn't realise he was banned," he said. "He spent eight days on remand in respect of this case. This appears to exceed the punishments on the guidelines."

Mr Madahar said Taza, who cannot claim benefits, is hopeful his immigration status will be resolved soon and he will be able to work.

He suggested the disqualification be reduced as compensation for the time he spent in custody.

Sentencing, magistrates told Taza: “Because you spent some time on remand we are going to treat this by way of a fine and a financial penalty.”

Taza was fined £120, reduced because of his guilty plea, and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 court costs.

