Mansfield man damaged front door in New Year’s Day fight with takeaway staff

A Top Pizza delivery driver returned to the family-run business on Ravensdale Road, at 2am, on January 1, in time to see an altercation between staff and Alexander Thompson, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Shariosz Ahmed, prosecuting, said the driver tried to break it up and, as he was shutting the door, something got trapped and Thompson kicked out, causing an unspecified amount of damage.

When Thompson was interviewed he said he could not remember damaging the door. Another charge of possessing offensive weapons was later withdrawn.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard he was last in trouble in June 2015 when he received a community order, but he has no record of criminal damage.

Thompson, aged 37, of Singleton Avenue, Mansfield, admitted criminal damage.

Pari Seeley, mitigating, said Thompson was concerned about his wife’s whereabouts, so asked members of staff if they had seen her.

She said: “CCTV showed males running at him, punching him to the floor and hitting him with a piece of wood.

“He still has a scar on his face and he has a number of serious injuries.

“He clearly isn't out committing criminal offences on a regular basis.”

Thompson was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £133 surcharge and £385 costs.