Triple arrest in Mansfield following seizure of suspected ill-gotten gains
Officers pulled a car over in Mansfield after receiving information it could be linked to drug activity.
Following that stop at around 8.20pm on Wednesday, November 29, police carried out a search of the vehicle.
This resulted in more than £2,000 in cash being recovered by police from inside the car, which was pulled over in Titchfield Street.
Two men, aged 24 and 27, were detained at the scene and arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property.
Following the discovery of the cash, police also searched a property in the Mansfield area that was linked to one of the men.
Quantities of drugs were then seized from the address, with the 27-year-old suspect being additionally arrested for possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs.
A 32-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs.
Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our officers pulled this vehicle over after we received information that it could be linked to criminal activity, namely the supply of drugs.
“While we didn’t find any drugs inside the car, we did manage to seize large quantities of cash, and then recover quantities of Class A drugs from an associated address soon afterwards.
“We also managed to arrest three suspects in connection with this incident, so this was a good job all-round.”
Inquiries are still ongoing.
Residents with information have been advised to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 416 of 29 November 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.