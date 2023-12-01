News you can trust since 1952
'Do not travel': No trains running in Nottinghamshire tomorrow

No trains are running in Nottinghamshire tomorrow (Saturday) as members of the ASLEF union take fresh strike action.
By John Smith
Published 27th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 14:33 GMT
East Midlands Railways (EMR) say there will be no mainline services between Nottingham and London and no regional or local services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, meaning no trains to or from Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Sutton, Kirkby, Newstead, Shirebrook, Creswell or Whitwell.

Local bus services and tram services between Nottingham and Hucknall are unaffected.

As well as the main strike on Saturday, ASLEF members are also observing an overtime ban until Saturday, December 9 and this could lead to short-notice cancellations and service alterations.

No EMR trains will be running in Nottinghamshire tomorrow. Photo: National WorldNo EMR trains will be running in Nottinghamshire tomorrow. Photo: National World
No EMR trains will be running in Nottinghamshire tomorrow. Photo: National World

On its website, EMR said: “Do not travel on Saturday – EMR will not operate services on this date.

"Please check your full journey, including first and last trains of the day, before travelling due to strike action impacting different train operators on different days.

