Trio charged after £600 worth of champagne and vodka stolen from Mansfield supermarket

The theft happened at the Tesco Extra store, on Jubilee Way South, Oak Tree, on Monday, May 22, at 6.30pm.

Thieves walked out with a rucksack full of champagne and vodka bottles, worth a total of £603. They dumped the bag after being approached by a security guard and fled in a getaway car.

Following inquiries, three men were arrested in Northampton earlier this month..

Cionach Gheorghita-Ovidu, aged 29, of Greatmeadow, Northampton; 22-year-old Daniel Ioana, of Burrows Court, Northampton; and Daniel Ioana, 44, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, have each been charged with one count of theft.

Ioana senior has also been charged with driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

All three have been bailed to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on June 21.

Sergeant Lou Ellis, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Tackling shoplifting is a local priority for us and we are working hard with our partners to reduce the impact on businesses.