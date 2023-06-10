News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes

Trio charged after £600 worth of champagne and vodka stolen from Mansfield supermarket

Three men are due in court after being charged in connection with the theft of alcohol worth more than £600 from a supermarket in Mansfield.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 10th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read

The theft happened at the Tesco Extra store, on Jubilee Way South, Oak Tree, on Monday, May 22, at 6.30pm.

Thieves walked out with a rucksack full of champagne and vodka bottles, worth a total of £603. They dumped the bag after being approached by a security guard and fled in a getaway car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following inquiries, three men were arrested in Northampton earlier this month..

Tesco Instore Pharmacy in Jubilee Way South, Manfield, will be open from 9am to 5pm on Monday, May 29.Tesco Instore Pharmacy in Jubilee Way South, Manfield, will be open from 9am to 5pm on Monday, May 29.
Tesco Instore Pharmacy in Jubilee Way South, Manfield, will be open from 9am to 5pm on Monday, May 29.
Most Popular

Cionach Gheorghita-Ovidu, aged 29, of Greatmeadow, Northampton; 22-year-old Daniel Ioana, of Burrows Court, Northampton; and Daniel Ioana, 44, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, have each been charged with one count of theft.

Ioana senior has also been charged with driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Read More
Mansfield man left with half his skull missing following unprovoked assault angr...

All three have been bailed to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on June 21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Lou Ellis, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Tackling shoplifting is a local priority for us and we are working hard with our partners to reduce the impact on businesses.

“As well as arresting and charging suspects, we are also working with the courts to ban persistent offenders from our major shopping areas.”