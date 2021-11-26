Offences range from stalking and historic cases of child abuse, to making an explosive substance and class A drug supply.
Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.
1. Brandon Brailsford.jpg
Brandon Brailsford, 25, of Homefield Road, Radford, was jailed for 17-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to wounding with intent.
Photo: Brandon Brailsford
2. Bogdan Idtode.jpg
Bogdan Iftode, 27, pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and was jailed for one year. He was also ordered to forfeit the gun and pay a victim surcharge of £156.
Photo: Bogdan Iftode
3. Connor Patterson.jpg
Connor Patterson, 19, formerly of Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, pleaded guilty to putting a person in fear of violence through harassment and threatening to distribute private sexual photographs with intent to cause distress. He was locked up for two years for the harassment offence and handed a six-month sentence, to be served concurrently, for the other charge when he was sentenced on November 3.
Photo: Connor Patterson
4. Zharnel Loftman-Bonner.jpg
Zharnel Loftman-Bonner, 22, of Bendigo Lane, Sneinton, admitted possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and was jailed for two-and-a-half years on November 5.
Photo: Zharnel Loftman-Bonner