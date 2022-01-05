Trial date set for Sutton prison boss charged with sex offences against children

A Sutton man, who is a boss at HMP Ranby, faces a trial for alleged sex offences against children.

By Tim Cunningham
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 5:17 pm

John Thorlby-Coy, 50, of Riveraine Close, Sutton, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today to face nine charges of indecent assault, one of attempted rape and one of gross indecency.

The alleged offences all involve girls, with one under the age of 14.

Thorlby-Coy’s barrister said he denied all the charges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read the latest stories from Nottingham Crown Court.

A trial, estimated to last four days, was set for October 10, and the defendant was granted unconditional bail.

Read More

Read More
New technology is helping Notts Police detectives crack cases sooner

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.