Trial date set for Sutton prison boss charged with sex offences against children

John Thorlby-Coy, 50, of Riveraine Close, Sutton, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today to face nine charges of indecent assault, one of attempted rape and one of gross indecency.

The alleged offences all involve girls, with one under the age of 14.

Thorlby-Coy’s barrister said he denied all the charges.

A trial, estimated to last four days, was set for October 10, and the defendant was granted unconditional bail.