The Chorus Intelligence software is capable of processing and analysing thousands of lines of mobile phone data and has already been used in a limited capacity by Nottinghamshire Police and is now being rolled out to more investigative teams.

Nottinghamshire Police will be using Chorus to help combat crime and allow Analysts and Detectives to work closer together.

The technology played a vital role in the recent conviction of violent, gun-toting gang of Nottingham drug dealers.

Detectives were able to conclusively link so called ‘burner phones’ used by gang members to retrospectively track their movements over a period of several weeks.

By analysing thousands of lines of data in a matter of minutes, officers were able to link text messages and phone data to gang members’ movements.

That allowed detectives to retrospectively show where key members of the gang were at crucial times and who they were in contact with.

Detectives have been using mobile phone data to gather crucial evidence against suspects for many years, but the process has traditionally taken days or even weeks.

Thanks to the use of the Chorus software, many hours of detectives’ time can be saved and connections made to potential suspects that may otherwise have gone unnoticed.

Detective Chief Inspector Rich Bull said: “Modern investigations can be extremely complex, with detectives working to unpick the movements of multiple suspects, often over extended periods of time. Drug dealing gangs in particular make use of multiple mobile phones to conduct their business.

"We have long been able to piece together their movements and generate extremely strong evidence against them – but that has often taken many days or weeks of work by multiple detectives.