Transit van seized in Ashfield - days after police seize different van with SAME number plate

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team said on February 13 how a man had been arrested on Sutton Road for driving while disqualified and no insurance.

The team said: “Mr Driver made it pretty easy though, parking his Transit next to his mate’s Transit, both with the same registration. SERIOUSLY!”

And now the team have said the original vehicle has also been seized, ‘after the driver was not covered on the insurance policy’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first Transit was seized in mid-February.

The team posted on Facebook: “Reacher never forget. #OpReacher #ReacherStrikesTwice #Seized.”