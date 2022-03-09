Transit van seized in Ashfield - days after police seize different van with SAME number plate
Police in Ashfield have seized a Transit van – days after seizing a similar van with an identical registration plate.
Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team said on February 13 how a man had been arrested on Sutton Road for driving while disqualified and no insurance.
The team said: “Mr Driver made it pretty easy though, parking his Transit next to his mate’s Transit, both with the same registration. SERIOUSLY!”
And now the team have said the original vehicle has also been seized, ‘after the driver was not covered on the insurance policy’.
The team posted on Facebook: “Reacher never forget. #OpReacher #ReacherStrikesTwice #Seized.”