In Pictures: Police seize string of cars and vans across Ashfield

The dedicated Ashfield Operation Reacher team have been sharing their successes on the Ashfield Police Facebook page.
Seizures include a car with packed suitcases heading on holiday, without tax or an MoT, and a van which was seized after parking next to another van, with an identical number plate.
There are now 12 Operation Reacher teams across Nottinghamshire, including Ashfield and Mansfield, who ‘react dynamically to local concerns with enforcement’.
Undefined: readMore
A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Since 1952, your Mansfield and Ashfield Chad has helped the voices of our community be heard - and with your support, we'll continue for generations to come. Subscribe to our print edition via chad.co.uk/subscriptions #buyapaper
1. Dangerous driving
Police said: "Mr Sur-Ron rider was not expecting to bump into Reacher and the roads policing unit in Stanton Hill. He certainly didn't expect us to find him hiding in a shop after trying to get away. One under arrest for failing to stop, dangerous driving,no insurance and driving whilst disqualified. Naughty boy!"
Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Police
2. #CheckYourRoadTax
The Ashfield Operation team said: "Watch out, Reachers about. Another Seizure. #OpReacher #FindingMore #CheckYourRoadTax"
Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Police
3. #NoTaxNoCar
The team posted: "Another day, Another Seizure. #OpReacher #NoTaxNoCar #GoodSpotHinksy"
Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Police
4. No insurance or licence
The team said: "This is how the conversation has just gone with the driver of this vehicle...
'You've been stopped because we believe you have no insurance on your vehicle. Do you have insurance?' 'No. I thought i'd risk it.' 'Do you have a full driving licence?' 'No, I thought I'd risk that aswell.''Driver has been issued with a ticket and vehicle seized."
Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Police