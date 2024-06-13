Three-year ban for woman who boasted about refusing breath test to Mansfield police
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jasmine Palmer flipped between “being aggressive and calling the officers names then being nice and singing along to the radio,” after her arrest on May 27, said prosecutor Kerry Close.
A member of the public saw her driving erratically in a grey Jaguar on the A57 at Darlton, and police found her sitting in the car with an engine running at 10.30am.
A roadside breath test showed 55 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
At the station she deliberately failed to blow sufficiently for the formal test despite being given opportunities, said Ms Close.
She has one previous conviction from April 22, 2021, for failing to provide a specimen.
Chris Perry, mitigating, said she had been to a hen party the night before where “there was a lot of drinking” and she stayed the night.
“Potentially by the time she got back to the police station she may have had a lower reading,” he said. “She wasn't coping very well in the police station.”
A driving ban will mean she loses a second job which requires a licence, he said.
“It's a misjudgement on her part. She believed she would be under the limit.”
Palmer, aged 31, of Manorfield Drive, Horbury, Wakefield, admitted failing to provide a specimen when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
She was fined £769 with a £308 surcharge and £85 costs. The automatic 36-month disqualification upon a second conviction was triggered.