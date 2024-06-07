Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Daniel Amatt, 33, of Walesby Court, Mansfield, admitted: obstruct/resist a constable and fail to provide specimen for analysis. He received a 24 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme and 15 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 36 months. He was fined £103 with £150 costs and a £41 surcharge.

Kieran Divine, 26, of Queens road, Hodthorpe, Worksop, admitted: drive a motor vehicle dangerously. He received a 24 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme and 15 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 36 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Joanne Hall, 38, of Watson Avenue, Mansfield, admitted driving with 140 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She received a 12 month community order with a six month alcohol treatment programme and 20 rehabilitation days. She was disqualified for 36 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge.

Natasha Maher, 33, of Daineshill Road, Lound, Retford, admitted: theft from a shop, harassment - breach of a restraining order and fail to surrender to police/court bail. She received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. She was fined £100 and ordered to pay £207 compensation.

Conner Ceney, 24, of Greenwood Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence, and possess an offensive weapon in a public place. He received a 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 surcharge.

Curtis-Lee Ceney, 25, of Greenwood Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 surcharge.

Kierran Ceney, 45, of Greenwood Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 surcharge.

Wawrzyn Berski, 46, of Sydney Gardens, Newark, admitted: sexual assault. He received a 12 month community order with a three month alcohol treatment programme, ten rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation and must sign on the sex offenders register for five years.

Lee Allsop, 52, of Brierley Road, Sutton, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated harassment. He was fined £360 and ordered to pay £300 compensation.

Joe Brace, 27, of St Michaels Drive, East Ardsley, Wakefield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class a - cocaine, and drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £700, with £85 costs and a £200 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Amy Leivers, 22, of Slant Lane, Shirebrook, admitted: driving with 48 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £253 with a £101 surcharge and £85 costs. She was disqualified for 14 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Ashley Homer, 33, of Dronley Drive, Church Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 107 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 44 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Catherine Auld, 53, of Ravenswood Road, Arnold, Nottingham, admitted: driving with 144 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a 120 day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme and eight rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs. She was disqualified for 36 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Patryk Radzioch, 35, of Seventh Avenue, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: driver of a vehicle fail to stop after a road accident and fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. He received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 200 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 36 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

Uldis Olehnovics, 45, of Talbot Street, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour. He was fined £246 with £85 costs and a £98 surcharge.

Lee Sewell, 44, of Bedford Street, Grimethorpe, Barnsley, admitted: use a motor vehicle without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. He was fined £320 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. He was disqualified for 24 months.

Gary Widdowson, 38, of Cobnar Drive, Chesterfield, admitted: theft from a shop. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £45 compensation, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.