Three-year ban for Mansfield man who flipped car on to roof after taking cocaine

Harry Smith collided with a central reservation and overturned his car on Penny Emma Way, Sutton, on September 19, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said three people were treated at the scene, but Smith was taken to King's Mill Hospital, where a blood test showed he had 600 micrograms of a cocaine derivative in a litre of blood – the limit is 50mcg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he has six previous convictions including possession of drugs and drug driving in June and August of 2021.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Smith, aged 32, of Chadburn Road, admitted drug-driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said he is a carer for a disabled family friend and also helps look after his father.