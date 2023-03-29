News you can trust since 1952
Three-year ban for Mansfield man who flipped car on to roof after taking cocaine

A Mansfield man who flipped his car after taking cocaine has been banned from driving for 36 months because it is his second offence in 10 years.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 29th Mar 2023, 07:52 BST- 1 min read

Harry Smith collided with a central reservation and overturned his car on Penny Emma Way, Sutton, on September 19, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said three people were treated at the scene, but Smith was taken to King's Mill Hospital, where a blood test showed he had 600 micrograms of a cocaine derivative in a litre of blood – the limit is 50mcg.

The court heard he has six previous convictions including possession of drugs and drug driving in June and August of 2021.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Smith, aged 32, of Chadburn Road, admitted drug-driving.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said he is a carer for a disabled family friend and also helps look after his father.

Smith was banned from driving for three years, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.