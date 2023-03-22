Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Courts

Thomas Parlett, 20, of Wolsey Road, Newark, admitted: two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker and was found guilty of a third. He was jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay £200 compensation.Connor Weeks, 22, of Friar Lane, Warsop, admitted: possessing a controlled drug of class b. He was fined £222 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £123 surcharge.Richard Pike, 51, of Conway Gardens, Retford, admitted: failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He was fined £200 with an £80 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 20 months but will receive a 20 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.Patrick Stokes, 33, of Northavon Close, Eccles, Manchester, admitted: theft from Asda in Ollerton. He was fined £270 with £85 costs.Claire Szypusz, 42, of Maypole Road, Wellow, Newark, admitted driving with 141 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She received a ten week sentence, suspended for 12 months. She was disqualified for 34 months but will receive a 34 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course. She must pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.Remigiusz Kinder, 18, of Overend Road, Worksop, admitted criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £400 compensation.Callum Sheridan, 20, of Lynton Drive, Sutton, admitted: driving with 72 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £415 with £85 costs and a £166 surcharge. He was disqualified for 19 months but will receive a 19 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.Yvette Hickling, 33, of Bryndale Close, Bircotes, admitted: driving with 97 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was disqualified for 24 months but will receive a 24 week discount if she completes a rehabilitation course. She was fined £307 with £85 costs and a £123 surcharge.Andrew Jackson, 44, of Muskham Court, Mansfield, admitted: theft. He received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £170 compensation.Matthew Burton, 35, of Southwell Close, Kirkby, was found guilty in his absence: two counts of theft. He was fined £220 with £85 costs, a £34 surcharge and £70 compensation.Costel Cociu, 51, of Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft by finding. He was fined £150 with £85 costs, a £34 surcharge and £600 compensation.Jacob Campion, 19, of Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale, admitted: driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit.He was fined £230 with £85 costs and a £92 surcharge. He was disqualified for 14 months.Naomi Brooks, 42, of New Mill Lane, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted driving with 106 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was disqualified for 24 months but will receive a 24 week discount if she completes a rehabilitation course. She was fined £916 with £85 costs and a £336 surcharge.John Moss, 45, of Dewberry Gardens, Forest Town, admitted: driving whilst disqualified and without insurance. He received a six month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and his licence was endorsed with six points. He must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.Ricky Young, 36, of Derby Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield, admitted: theft. He received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £120 compensation.Theo Hopkins-Clark, 20, of Willoughby Court, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He received a 12-month community order with 25 rehabilitation days. He was fined £70 with a £95 surcharge and £75 compensation to each victim.Kevin Brierley, 37, of Misterton Court, Mansfield, admitted: two counts of criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £300 compensation.Laura Blower, 38, care of Sherwin Walk, Retford, admitted: common assault of an emergency worker, possession of a knife in a public place, and drunk and disorderly behaviour. She received a 38 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation days and a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement. She was ordered to pay £50 compensation.Philip Owen, 31, of Barlestone Road, Bagworth, admittted: driving whilst disqualified and without insurance. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was disqualified for right months and made subject to an 19 month community order with 5 rehabilitation days and a 31 day thinking skills programme.Steven Sunderland, 33, of Waterdown Road, Nottingham, admitted: driving whilst disqualified and without insurance, driving in a vehicle which had been taken without the owner’s consent, failing to provide specimen for analysis and failing to co-operate with a preliminary test, and possessing a controlled drug of class a. He received an eight week sentence, suspended for 24 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge and he was disqualified for two years.Jasmine Kerry, 20, of Langwith Road, Shirebrook, admitted: driving dangerously. She received a 12 month community order with 300 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge. She was disqualified for two years.Matthew Hickling, 20, of High Ridge, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 75 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £293 with £85 costs and a £117 surcharge. He was disqualified for 17 months but will receive a 17 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.Jason Morland, 34, of Thornton Close, Mansfield, admitted driving whilst disqualified and without insurance. He was fined £1,666, with £85 costs and a £666 surcharge. He was disqualified for 6 months.Bryn Fisher, 37, of Priorswell Road, Worksop, admitted: possession of a class B drug, driving without insurance or a licence, and fraudulently using a registration mark. He was fined £160 with a £64 surcharge.Jack Dawn, 37, of Stuart Avenue, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: driving whilst disqualified and without insurance. He received a ten week sentence, suspended for two years, with 300 hours of unapid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs.Len Robinson, 20, of Collins Avenue, Sutton, admitted: driving with 82 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 20 months but will receive a 20 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.Jeremy Fidelis, 35, of Conway Drive, Carlton in Lindrick, Worksop, admitted: failing to stop after a road accident whereby damage was caused to a lampost and driving with 40 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £3,333, with a £1,333 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 15 months but will receive a 15 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.Stephen Haresign, 62, of Wordsworth Avenue, Hucknall, admitted: driving with 94 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £401 with a £160 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 23 months but will receive a 23 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.Karen Jacques, 62, of Sherwood Road, Sutton, admitted: driving with 46 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £120, with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. She was disqualified for 12 months but will receive a 12 week discount if she completes a rehabilitation course.Carol Taylor, 48, of Mappleton Drive, Mansfield, admitted: four counts of theft. She was fined £200 with £85 costs, an £80 surcharge and £200 compensation.Melinda Pointon, 30, of Greendale Crescent, Clipstone, Mansfield, admitted: failing to provide a specimen for analysis. She was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. She was disqualified for 24 months but will receive a 24 week discount if she completes a rehabilitation course.Christopher Spacey, 40, of Radford Street, Worksop, admitted: possessing a knife in a public place. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.Paul Hancock, 42, of Selby Park Drive, Harworth, admitted: being drunk and disorderly in a public place, theft and possession of cocaine. He received a 12 month community order with 30 rehabilitation days, 100 hours of unpaid work and a six-month drug programme. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and £250 compensation.