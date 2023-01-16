Three women report sexual assaults during Nottinghamshire taxi journeys
A suspect has appeared in court after three young women reported being sexually assaulted during late-night taxi journeys in Nottinghamshire.
The alleged assaults involve women in their late teens and are said to have happened in Broxtowe, Nottingham and Alfreton between April and January.
Zaheer Hussain, aged 43, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.
Hussain appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (January 11) and was bailed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on February 8.
Detective sergeant Laura Gooch, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Sexual assaults have a profound impact on victims, and I am pleased we have been able to identify a suspect in this case.
“Our investigations into what happened will continue in the days and weeks ahead.”