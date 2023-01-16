One in eight Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust ambulance patients delayed by at least 30 minutes

The figures came as about 25,000 ambulance workers from the Unison and GMB unions – including paramedics, call handlers, drivers and technicians – went on strike over demands for an inflationary pay rise, but the Government says most staff have received a 4 per cent pay rise.

NHS England figures show 14 patients waited at least one hour in the week to January 8, while a further 66 patients waited more than 30 minutes across the same time period.

It meant 12 per cent of the 678 ambulance arrivals at SFH, which also runs Newark and Mansfield Community hospitals, were delayed by at least 30 minutes, although this was down from 15 per cent the week before.

At least 21 hours were lost as a result.

“SFH is one of the top performing trusts in the Midlands for ambulance turnaround times, which is testament to the work our staff do with ambulance colleagues to prioritise our patients’ needs.”

Further NHS England figures show the mean response time by ambulances in England to category two calls, including suspected heart attacks and strokes, was 92 minutes and 54 seconds in December, the longest on record and more than five times the target of 18 minutes.

Similarly, response times for urgent calls, such as late stages of labour, non-severe burns, and diabetes, averaged four hours, 19 minutes and 10 seconds, also the longest on record.

Meanwhile, responses to t calls from people with life-threatening illnesses or injuries rose to a record 10 minutes and 57 seconds, against a target of seven minutes.

Sarah Scobie, of health think tank the Nuffield Trust, said: “Too many patients needing an ambulance in the lead-up to Christmas faced horrific waits.

“Despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, they still face lengthy delays to handover patients safely to hospital teams, who are working at capacity.”

Nationally, nearly one in five, 19 per cent, of ambulance patients waited more than an hour to be handed to A&E teams in the week to January 8, down from a record 26 per cent the previous week.