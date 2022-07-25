Three men charged after violent Mansfield assault

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was attacked in the Newgate Lane area on Monday, July 18, at about 9.30pm.

He was treated in hospital for serious head and facial injuries and is now recovering.

Three men have now been charged in connection with the incident.

The incident happened on Newgate Lane.

Kyle Gregg, aged 33, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, 26-year-old Thomas Payne, of Birkland Street, Mansfield, and Macs Watson, 23, of Mellish Road, Langold, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm. Watson has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

They appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday and were remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court next month.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicholas Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent and sustained attack.