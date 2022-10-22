A 999 call alerted officers to a semi-detached home on Chesterfield Road North – and on arrival, the response officers spotted cannabis plants in the kitchen sticking out of bin bags.

Two men inside the house were placed under arrest and handcuffed while a full search of the property was carried out.

Officers found 152 cannabis plants in total as well as a third person upstairs, who was also arrested, following the call on October 20, at 12.45pm.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

They also found dangerously by-passed electrics.

The three men – aged 19, 28 and 31 – were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

Sergeant Chris Holloway, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “By acting quickly on intelligence received, we were able to seize illegal drugs of significant value and detain three suspects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great the community is coming forward to help us tackle issues, in addition to our proactive work to combat crime, and we will continue to treat the information we receive in the strictest confidence.

“I hope this successful warrant shows the public that we are listening to what they are telling us and treating these reports seriously.”

Anyone who has information about drug dealing in their area is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.