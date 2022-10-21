Kirkby homes plan for travelling showpeople recommended for refusal over concerns with lost plots

The land, at the Spring Meadow traveller site, off Park Lane, Kirkby, is currently used as two plots to house static caravans, but new plans propose building two three-bedroom homes in their place.

Planning documents submitted to Ashfield Council by Stone Planning Services, on behalf of the applicants, said: “The lift of travelling showpeople has changed significantly over the years.

“The extent of travelling has been reduced for many, unless they have very large rides.

The entrance to Spring Meadow in Kirkby.

“Catchments are more local, the applicants tend to work locally, returning each evening, rather than taking their tourers to events and staying overnight.

“As a consequence, the applicants are more at home than previous showpeople. They want a brick-and-mortar house and the modern lifestyle it offers.”

The applicants say the two homes would also include space for their showground equipment of small food outlets and rides towed by a regular car.

However, the council’s planning committee is unlikely to give the plans the go-ahead after its officers recommended refusing the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report to the committee, planning officers said: “This would further exacerbate the council’s deficit in available plots for members of the travelling showpeople community.”

Documents submitted by the applicant state the emerging draft Ashfield local plan shows a further, potential extension to the site.

However, the council says, because it does not have a local plan in place, there is no guarantee this could come true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority said: “The application cannot be assessed against a proposal that may never materialise.

“The proposed development seeks consent for the removal of two existing static caravans and the erection of two dwellings.”

The authority adds, because the new homes would be classed as dwellings rather than traveller plots, they must be considered against normal planning policies.

This, council officers conclude, renders the two planned homes as having a ‘detrimental impact on the countryside setting’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council also fears the loss of two plots to make way for the homes would cause ‘significant concerns’ in meeting its district-wide quota of plots for travellers working on shows and fayres.