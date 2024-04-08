Three Mansfield Woodhouse suspects charged following assault on off-duty officer
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Leicestershire sergeant was attacked in King Street, Nottingham, on Saturday 7 October 2023.
He was repeatedly punched but thankfully his injuries were not serious.
Lucas Bingley, 19, and Marc Bingley, 49, both of Ashwell Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, and Mason Blakemore, 18, of The Pastures, Mansfield Woodhouse, have been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
They are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on May 3, 2024.
PC Koen Broers, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We will always treat reports of violent behaviour extremely seriously and anyone involved in this type of offending should expect to receive a robust response from us.
“We are pleased to have been able to charge multiple suspects in connection with this incident and summons them to attend court.”
If readers need to report a non-emergency crime or incident to the police, visit https://onlinecrime.notts.police.uk/
Call 999 to report an immediate threat to life or property.