‘Passionate and Professional’ Carer from Woodleigh Care Home wins Great British Care Award 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lucy, who has worked in care for over 15 years, won the award for her achievements as a care co-ordinator at Baily House Care Home in Mansfield. In November she was promoted to deputy manager at nearby Woodleigh Care Home.

The Great British Care Awards are a celebration of excellence across the care sector and they pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated clear distinction within their field of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy beat off stiff competition from across the sector to win the Care Assessor / Planner award, awarded to the person who can best demonstrate the vital role that assessments and agreed care plans play in ensuring the personal needs and choices of each individual are properly met.

Lucy Shaw

Lucy received high praise from the Great British Care Award judges who concluded:

“Lucy exuded passion, professionalism and enthusiasm, driven by a desire to positively impact those under her care. While she displayed a strong knowledge base, she remained humble on her learning journey, proud of the team’s achievements, including innovative assessment methods. Her compassion and commitment to ongoing improvement make her a valuable asset to our sector.”

Lucy Shaw, deputy manager at Woodleigh Care Home said:

“I am delighted to win this award and that the judges recognised my passion for the job that I do. I absolutely love working in care as I know that we make a real and important difference to the lives of the people we look after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a true privilege to care for some of our most vulnerable people and I, and the wonderful team I work alongside, ensure we do it to the best of our ability every day.”

Ashleigh Baird, care home manager at Woodleigh Care Home said:

“We are incredibly proud of Lucy for winning this award. It is well-deserved recognition for all her hard work and dedication to continually deliver the best, personalised care for every person.”

Woodleigh Care Home is a 44-bed care home in Mansfield which provides residential, dementia, respite and nursing care. Set in a beautiful Victorian building the home provides care based on Christian values for people from all backgrounds and faiths.