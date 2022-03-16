Police said they were called to the venue on Low Street on Sunday, shortly before 6.30pm, following reports ‘a knife had been drawn and three people sustained cuts during a subsequent scuffle”.

Officers attended and arrested a man at the scene.

Craig Soloman, aged 43, of Penn Street, Sutton, has now been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, attempted assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

The suspect is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

Inspector Samantha Winter, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have been able to seize a potentially dangerous weapon and put a suspect before the courts.

“It is important the public know it is illegal to carry knives and, whatever people might think, they won’t protect you from harm, but actually make you much more vulnerable and liable to end up in danger.”