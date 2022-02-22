Three arrested over Ashfield fuel thefts

Police said officers have been investigating seven incidents over the last two weeks, with the latest at Huthwaite Service Station on Saturday morning.

Three men, aged 42, 35 and 30, have now been arrested on suspicion of making off without payment.

Police said the 35-year-old man has also been detained on suspicion of possessing cannabis and another theft offence.

All three remained in police custody this afternoon.

Sergeant Janine Barnes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have been investigating a series of theft offences where drivers have filled up their vehicles and left without payment.

“These kinds of incidents can have a significant impact on businesses operating with very small margins and will always be investigated thoroughly by Nottinghamshire Police.

“I am pleased we now have suspects in custody and our investigation continues.”