The victim sustained minor injuries when he was attacked in Newgate Lane, Mansfield, shortly after 12.30am on Saturday morning.

Levi Beckford, 19, of Vivian Road, Sheffield, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody and was set to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an isolated but nasty incident that thankfully did not result in a serious injury to the victim.