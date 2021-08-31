A man reportedly broke into a shop in Stockwell Gate by smashing a window before turning off the electric and cutting wires.

He is then believed to have left the first floor and re-entered through the roof to get to the floor above, leaving roof tiles broken and a ceiling smashed. A passer-by is then reported to have seen metal tools being thrown out of the windows above the shop, narrowly missing them.

Officers investigating the incident, thought to have happened between 7am and 7.30am on Wednesday 23 June 2021, have now released images of a man they believe could help with their investigation.

Police want to speak to this man

PC David Hawksworth, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This incident has left a business with thousands of pounds worth of damage, a lot of which is to the building and has taken a lot of time and money to repair, and we are determined to understand the circumstances around what happened.

“We believe the man pictured will be able to help us with our investigation and we are very keen to speak to him.

“Officers continue to make enquiries and we would urge anyone with information, or anyone who recognises this man, to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 122 of 23 June 2021.”