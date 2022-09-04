Thousands of illegal cigarettes seized in Shirebrook

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A quantity of illegal tobacco was also seized in the second such raid in a matter of weeks.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police’s safer neighbourhood team said: “The same premises strikes again.

Some of the seized cigarettes.

“We’ve worked again with Trading Standards who have found and seized nearly 5,000 illegal cigarettes and a quantity of illegal tobacco. One hundred non-conforming vapes were also seized.

“Please be aware, illegal cigarettes can be really harmful to health.