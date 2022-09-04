News you can trust since 1952
Thousands of illegal cigarettes seized in Shirebrook

Police and trading standards officers have seized almost 5,000 illegal cigarettes in Shirebrook.

By Jon Ball
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 12:23 pm
A quantity of illegal tobacco was also seized in the second such raid in a matter of weeks.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police’s safer neighbourhood team said: “The same premises strikes again.

Some of the seized cigarettes.

“We’ve worked again with Trading Standards who have found and seized nearly 5,000 illegal cigarettes and a quantity of illegal tobacco. One hundred non-conforming vapes were also seized.

“Please be aware, illegal cigarettes can be really harmful to health.

“These types of cigarettes carry a fire risk alongside a huge health risk and are even more toxic than genuine brands, often containing noxious cancer-causing chemicals such as arsenic and lead.”