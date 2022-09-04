Thousands of illegal cigarettes seized in Shirebrook
Police and trading standards officers have seized almost 5,000 illegal cigarettes in Shirebrook.
A quantity of illegal tobacco was also seized in the second such raid in a matter of weeks.
A spokesman for Derbyshire Police’s safer neighbourhood team said: “The same premises strikes again.
“We’ve worked again with Trading Standards who have found and seized nearly 5,000 illegal cigarettes and a quantity of illegal tobacco. One hundred non-conforming vapes were also seized.
“Please be aware, illegal cigarettes can be really harmful to health.
“These types of cigarettes carry a fire risk alongside a huge health risk and are even more toxic than genuine brands, often containing noxious cancer-causing chemicals such as arsenic and lead.”