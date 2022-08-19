Illegal cigarettes worth £5,000 seized by police and Trading Standards in Shirebrook
Thousands of pounds worth of illegal cigarettes have been seized in Shirebrook.
The items were seized in a joint operation between trading standards and Derbyshire Police officers.
Based on intelligence, officers gained entry to a vehicle and discovered the illegal cigarettes estimated to be worth £5,000.
In a post on Facebook, Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said: “We received some information regarding illegal cigarettes being sold in Shirebrook so we've been working together with trading standards in order to tackle this.
“This has resulted in us gaining entry to a vehicle and discovering an estimated £5000 worth of illegal cigarettes.
“These cigarettes have now been taken off the streets of Shirebrook and will be destroyed by Trading Standards.
“It's important to know that these illegal cigarettes can be really harmful to health and always know that your Shirebrook SNT are watching and will act on any information we receive.”