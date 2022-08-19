News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out

Illegal cigarettes worth £5,000 seized by police and Trading Standards in Shirebrook

Thousands of pounds worth of illegal cigarettes have been seized in Shirebrook.

By Alana Roberts
Friday, 19th August 2022, 8:31 am

The items were seized in a joint operation between trading standards and Derbyshire Police officers.

Based on intelligence, officers gained entry to a vehicle and discovered the illegal cigarettes estimated to be worth £5,000.

Read More

Read More
Ashfield police find drugs where 'the sun doesn't shine' on wanted man
Thousands of pounds worth of illegal cigarettes have been seized off the streets of Shirebrook (Picture: Shirebrook SNT)

Most Popular

In a post on Facebook, Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said: “We received some information regarding illegal cigarettes being sold in Shirebrook so we've been working together with trading standards in order to tackle this.

“This has resulted in us gaining entry to a vehicle and discovering an estimated £5000 worth of illegal cigarettes.

“These cigarettes have now been taken off the streets of Shirebrook and will be destroyed by Trading Standards.

“It's important to know that these illegal cigarettes can be really harmful to health and always know that your Shirebrook SNT are watching and will act on any information we receive.”