This week's reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jack Poole, 24, of Yorke Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, (cannabis). Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 12 months.
Manda Nussey, 38, of Sherwood Court, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 98 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £80. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months.
George Carlisle, 24, of Albert Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis and drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Fine: £423. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £169. Disqualification period: 12 months.
Victoria Curtis, 30, of Lindrick Road, Kirkby, admitted: driving without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Disqualification period: 12 months.
Matthew Wallett, 35, of Manor Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Sentence: 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, with 10 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £300.
Danny Marshall, 32, c/o Ashfield Drive, Kirkby, found guilty (proved in absence): driving without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. Sentence: 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. Disqualification period: 6 months. Fine: £40. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Gavin Beades, 43, of Collins Avenue, Sutton, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.
Ivan Binch, 54, of Nesbitt Street, Sutton, admitted: common assault of an emergency worker. Fine: £180, costs: £85. Surcharge: £72. Compensation: £60.
Jake Godber, 35, of Brook Street, Sutton, admitted: driving without third party insurance, and without a licence. Possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, drive motor vehicle with 91 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Disqualification period: 24 months.
Gary Frew, 46, of Oak Avenue, Blidworth, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £59. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Compensation: £63.
Lauren Kirk, 31, of Cuttings Avenue, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 124 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentence: 8 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, with 8 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification period: 36 months, disqualification reduction period: 36 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.
Oscar Blaszkiewicz, 27, of Bowling Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Compensation: £26.60. Fine: £80.
Kieron Bailey, 39, of Columbia Avenue, Sutton, admitted: drive without third party insurance and drive motor vehicle with 64 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £500. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £200. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks.
Logan Vaughan, 18, of Williamson Street, Mansfield, admitted: fail to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area. Fine: £133. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £53.
Scott Latkowski, 49, of Southwell Road West, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 92 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentence: 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification period: 36 months, disqualification reduction period: 36 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.