This week's reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Mansfield and Nottingham.

Jack Poole, 24, of Yorke Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, (cannabis). Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 12 months.

Manda Nussey, 38, of Sherwood Court, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 98 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £80. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months.

George Carlisle, 24, of Albert Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis and drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Fine: £423. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £169. Disqualification period: 12 months.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Victoria Curtis, 30, of Lindrick Road, Kirkby, admitted: driving without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Disqualification period: 12 months.

Matthew Wallett, 35, of Manor Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Sentence: 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, with 10 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £300.

Danny Marshall, 32, c/o Ashfield Drive, Kirkby, found guilty (proved in absence): driving without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. Sentence: 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. Disqualification period: 6 months. Fine: £40. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Gavin Beades, 43, of Collins Avenue, Sutton, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.

Ivan Binch, 54, of Nesbitt Street, Sutton, admitted: common assault of an emergency worker. Fine: £180, costs: £85. Surcharge: £72. Compensation: £60.

Jake Godber, 35, of Brook Street, Sutton, admitted: driving without third party insurance, and without a licence. Possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, drive motor vehicle with 91 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Disqualification period: 24 months.

Gary Frew, 46, of Oak Avenue, Blidworth, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £59. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Compensation: £63.

Lauren Kirk, 31, of Cuttings Avenue, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 124 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentence: 8 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, with 8 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification period: 36 months, disqualification reduction period: 36 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.

Oscar Blaszkiewicz, 27, of Bowling Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Compensation: £26.60. Fine: £80.

Kieron Bailey, 39, of Columbia Avenue, Sutton, admitted: drive without third party insurance and drive motor vehicle with 64 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £500. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £200. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks.

Logan Vaughan, 18, of Williamson Street, Mansfield, admitted: fail to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area. Fine: £133. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £53.

Scott Latkowski, 49, of Southwell Road West, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 92 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentence: 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification period: 36 months, disqualification reduction period: 36 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.